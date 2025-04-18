Two Metro corridors and wider roads in Prayagraj’s future map

Owing to the rapid population growth in Prayagraj and the anticipated traffic challenges, two Metro Rail corridors are proposed to be developed within city limits, covering a total distance of 44 kilometres under the Mass Rapid Transport System (MRTS). In addition, widening of 41 major roads in the city is also on the cards. Proposed Metro Rail routes marked in red and blue lines as shown in the Master Plan 2031 map. (Sourced)

According to the Master Plan 2031, the two metro rail corridors would crisscross the city from Bamrauli to City Forest Lake (Andhawa) and from Shantipuram in Phaphamau to Cheoki. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the metro project is being prepared by the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), the nodal agency for the initiative.

PDA vice chairman Dr Amit Pal Sharma informed that the DPR is currently being finalised and would be sent to the state government for approval soon. “There are some issues with Defence land falling on the metro route, for which a meeting with Defence officials is scheduled soon. Once hurdles regarding the availability of requisite land along the predetermined route are cleared and the DPR is approved by the government, work will commence,” he added.

PDA secretary Ajit Singh further shared that the meeting with Defence officials is scheduled for next week. “Once the issue is resolved, the Metro Rail initiative will soon see the light of day,” he said.

As per the Master Plan 2031, the first MRTS corridor will run from Bamrauli to City Forest Lake (Andhawa), covering 23 kilometres with 20 stations.

The second MRTS corridor will operate between Shantipuram in Phaphamau and Cheoki, spanning 21 kilometres with 19 stations, according to official records.

In anticipation of a rising population in the coming years, a total of 41 roads crisscrossing the city are proposed to be widened.

Some of the major roads identified for widening include Sardar Patel Marg, Master Zahrool Hassan Road, Nawab Yusuf Road, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Muir Road, Nyay Marg, Sarojini Naidu Marg, Kamla Nehru Marg, Lowther Road, Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg and Mission Road.