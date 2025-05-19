Two notorious criminals held after encounter; wanted in over 60 cases

A dramatic late night police encounter unfolded in Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday, as two dreaded criminals were shot at and arrested during a confrontation near the Sambhalhera-Kutubpur canal track in the Mirapur police station area. The duo, wanted in over 60 serious criminal cases across several districts, was nabbed while allegedly planning a major crime in the region. (pic for representation only)

The incident occurred when a police team signalled a suspicious motorcycle to stop during routine vehicle checks. Instead of complying, the riders attempted to flee. In their attempt to escape, they fell off the bike and opened fire on the police. The officers retaliated in self-defense, injuring both men in the legs. They were immediately taken into custody and admitted to a hospital for treatment. Authorities confirmed that their condition is stable.

The accused were identified as Surendra, resident of Ganeshpur under the Sardhana police station in Meerut, and Irfan alias Golu, originally from Saddikpur in Hapur’s Pilkhuwa police station area but currently residing in Sardhana.

Surendra has a staggering 47 criminal cases filed against him in Meerut, Bulandshahr, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, and Baghpat. Irfan alias Golu faces over 14 serious charges, including sections 395 (dacoity), 307 (attempt to murder), along with cases under the Gangster Act and the Arms Act.

During interrogation, both men confessed to being part of an organised gang that specialised in stealing transformers, electrical equipment, and carrying out dacoities. They revealed they were in Muzaffarnagar to conduct reconnaissance for a significant heist, but were thwarted by the swift action of the local police.

From the encounter site, police recovered two country-made pistols, four live cartridges, two used cartridge shells, and a stolen motorcycle.

The operation was conducted under the direct supervision of ADG (Meerut Zone) and DIG (Saharanpur Range). It was executed under the leadership of SP (Rural) and Circle Officer (CO) Jansath, following directives from Muzaffarnagar SSP Sanjay Kumar.

CO Yatendra Nagar described the duo as hardened criminals with long-standing involvement in organised crime. He confirmed that interrogations are ongoing and multiple police teams are conducting raids to arrest their accomplices and dismantle the wider criminal network.