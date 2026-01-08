Four people, including two drivers of emergency Dial-112 police vehicles, were arrested on Thursday in Purnea district for allegedly duping youths by promising jobs in private banks, police said. Two police drivers among four held for duping youths of jobs

Purnea Superintendent of Police (SP) Sweety Sahrawat said the two drivers were posted at Krityanand Nagar and Champanagar police stations. The arrests were made on the basis of a probe report submitted by the Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) of Purnea and Banmankhi.

“The two SDPOs were asked to inquire into a complaint filed by a man. The allegations were found to be true, following which action was taken,” the SP said, adding that further investigation was underway to ascertain the magnitude of the network involved. She also urged people not to fall prey to such job frauds.

The arrested drivers were identified as Nitesh Kumar, posted at Krityanand Nagar police station, and Ravindra Kumar, posted at Champanagar police station. The other two accused were identified as Ajay Kumar and Naveen Kumar, both residents of Purnea.

Police said the action was taken on the basis of a complaint lodged by Rohan Kumar Sah, who alleged that he had paid ₹1.70 lakh to the four accused on January 4 after being promised a job in a private bank. He later realised that he had been cheated and lodged a complaint.

An FIR was registered at Krityanand Nagar police station on January 5 under various sections, including Section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.