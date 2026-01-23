Police in Bihar’s Purnea have registered an FIR against former Zila Parishad (district board) member, his family and aides under various sections of serious nature in connection with their alleged involvement in assaulting a government official while discharging his duty. Two quick incidents of assault on govt officials, including CO; FIR lodged

The FIR has been lodged by the circle officer (CO) on Thursday evening and a probe is underway. This is the second incident within two days in the district.

Confirming the FIR against PC Roy, a former district board member, his wife and a daughter besides 12 others (His aides) under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Khazanchi Hat police station, superintendent of police (SP) Sweety Sahrawat said, “The case has been lodged on the written complaint of the CO and we have prima facie found the charges true against the accused and further probe is underway.” She declared the offence serious and stated that suitable and lawful action would be taken against the accused.

According to CO, Sanjeev Kumar, he was monitoring the construction of boundary walls of Women’s College Purnea in town area on Thursday when PC Roy (former district board member), his wife and daughter besides his henchmen not only tried to stop the work but also assaulted him, claiming they would not allow to construct the walls. “I was humiliated and physically assaulted and later I had to be admitted at government medical college and hospital (GMCH) Purnea for treatment,” he alleged in his complaint declaring “They have been musclemen for a long time.”

The FIR has been lodged under sections 189 (Unlawful Assembly), 126 (Wrongful restraint), 127 (Wrongful confinement), 115 (Voluntarily causing hurt) 329 (Criminal trespass and house trespass), 109 (Attempt to murder), 121 (Causing grievous hurt), 303 (Theft), 324 (Intentionally causing damage), 132 (Assault or criminal force used to deter a public servant from their official duty), 52 (Abetting), 351 (Criminal intimidation) of BNS. The former DB member could not be contacted for his comment.

Two days ago, Amour police in Purnea registered a case against former Zila Parishad member, Mohammad Shahabujjama alias Laddu and his son under suitable sections of the BNS. According to the FIR lodged by Rajesh Kumar, executive assistant at the Right to Public Services (RTPS) counter in the Amour block office, the former DB member and his son entered the office, argued over a rejected residential certificate, used abusive language and assaulted him.

Police are probing the case declaring it a serious crime. “We’ll take strong action against the accused,” police said.

Meanwhile, the two quick incidents have caused immense worry among the government employees discharging their duties. “We are vulnerable and want adequate security at the workplace and even outside the office,” a government official told HT over phone.

.