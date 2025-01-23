Two sentenced to life in prison for killing man

Gurugram: A city court sentenced two people to rigorous life imprisonment for murdering a man by assaulting him during a road rage incident at Bhangrola in Manesar in October 2020, police said on Thursday. A city court sentenced two people to rigorous life imprisonment for murdering a man by assaulting him during a road rage incident at Bhangrola in Manesar in October 2020. (FILE PHOTO)

They said that the court of additional district and sessions judge Sunil Kumar Dewan also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on both the convicts while pronouncing their sentence under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code on Thursday.

Police identified the convicts as Rohit alias Monu of New Colony and Rohit alias Jhabbar of Wazirpur in Sector 95.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of the Gurugram Police, said that the incident took place on October 11, 2020, when Deepu Kumar, a businessman hailing from Vasundhara in Ghaziabad, had reached Manesar for some work. “Kumar’s car had a minor collision with the scooter which the duo was riding following which they first got involved in an argument and then assaulted him brutally causing severe injuries,” he said.

The injured man was rushed to a private hospital by commuters in Manesar and family members later got him shifted to Fortis Hospital in Sector 44 where he succumbed in the course of treatment on the following day.

Initially the FIR against the duo was registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of IPC at Kherki Daula police station but after his death, murder charges were invoked in the case against the duo and they were arrested.

Kumar said that there were eyewitnesses to the incident who had deposed before the court in the course of trial that the duo had brutally assaulted the deceased until he fainted and then fled after leaving him unconscious and in a pool of blood on the road. “CCTV footage of the incident and further investigation helped the prosecution establish its case following which the court held them guilty and awarded life imprisonment,” he added.