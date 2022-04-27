Two shot dead over land dispute in Prayagraj

Two persons were shot dead in a shootout allegedly in a dispute over a plot of land at Meerapatti locality under Dhumanganj police station of Prayagraj on Wednesday.

The accused Deepak Vishwakarma, a real estate agent, has been detained by police in this connection.

SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar said the deceased were identified as Mohd Yasir, 48 and Sultan Ahmad, 32 who were known to the accused.

During his interrogation, Vishwakarma claimed that four persons tried to force him to sign blank documents and attempted to fire at him. Police said the accused claims he fired in self defence.

“Two of them died as the accused said he fired shots to defend himself,” police officials said. Preliminary investigations revealed that Mohd Yasir Ali, Imran Ali, Sultan Ahmad and Rasul Ahmad reached Deepak’s house in Meerapatti locality around 12 noon on Wednesday.

They had an altercation with Deepak over a 900 square feet plot of land at Jagriti Vihar.

“As per Deepak, Yasir and three others were forcing him to make signatures on a blank document which they were carrying. They took out firearms when Deepak refused. Deepak said he first threw chilly powder on them and then snatched a pistol from one of them and fired in self defence” Prayagraj SSP said.

“Yasir Ali and Sultan received bullet injuries on their heads while Rasul Ahmad and Imran Ali fled. Rasul immediately reached Dhumanganj police station and informed the cops about the incident. Police rushed to the spot and sent the injured persons to hospital where the doctors declared them dead on arrival. Deepak was also taken into custody and is being interrogated further in this connection,” he added.

Four firearms including two semi-automatic pistols along with live and empty ammunition has been recovered from the spot. Rasul is also being questioned while efforts were being made to trace Imran Ali who had fled.

“Investigations are on and further action will be taken on the basis of evidence and complaint received from the kin of the deceased,” the SSP said.

Hay trader Yasir’s kin informed that his elder brother Alauddin has made a complaint to the police in this connection. Yasir had four children and lived in Kasari Masari locality, few kilometers from the crime spot.

Sultan Ahmad was Yasir’s nephew and native of nearby Lakhanpur village. He dealt in construction materials. Rasul Ahmad is from Kareli while Imran Ali is resident of Rajruppur locality.

