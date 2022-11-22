Home / Cities / Others / Two siblings die in road mishap in Gorakhpur

Two siblings die in road mishap in Gorakhpur

others
Published on Nov 22, 2022 12:28 AM IST

They were coming to Gorakhpur city on a motorcycle when their vehicle was hit by a roadways bus as they reached near Bhatpar.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur

In a tragic incident, two siblings died in a road mishap near village Bhatpar under Barhalganj police station area of the district on Monday. The brother and sister who died on spot were identified as Niteesh, 22, and Neesha, 25, both residents of village Tanda under Barhalganj police station. They were coming to Gorakhpur city on a motorcycle when their vehicle was hit by a roadways bus as they reached near Bhatpar. Driver of the bus tried to flee but locals stopped the bus near Gagha police station and handed him over to the police. Sources said it was a Dohrighat depo bus. The police have registered a case against the driver and started an inquiry into the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out