Two siblings—a brother and sister—were bludgeoned to death with the handle of a hand pump, while another child was seriously injured in Purnea district, police said on Wednesday. Two siblings killed, one seriously injured by drug-addict cousin in Purnea

The injured girl is undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Purnea, where her condition is stated to be critical.

Police have arrested both the accused, alleged to be drug addicts, in connection with the brutal attack. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening at Dighoch village under the jurisdiction of Routa police station.

The deceased children, aged between 3 and 5 years, were attacked inside their room while their parents, Mohammad Mahboob Alam and Rehana Begum, were away.

Police arrested Mohammad Arbaz Alam (22), a cousin of the children, and his accomplice Mohammad Hasnain (24). Further investigation is underway.

Baisi Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Jitendra Pandey, who is camping at the site, said: “We are probing the incident and both the accused have been arrested.” He confirmed the death of two children and injuries to one.

The children’s father told reporters that Arbaz was a drug addict and had grown hostile after he stopped him from consuming narcotics a few months ago.

Insiders within the police department said that the area has increasingly turned into a narcotics hub, with many youths—and even children—falling prey to addiction. They added that the region’s proximity to West Bengal has contributed to the easy availability of drugs.

Locals alleged that smack is widely accessible and sold openly at roadside kiosks.

.