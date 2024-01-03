Two trekkers assaulted, robbed in Mulund Tekri area of SGNP

MUMBAI: Two trekkers at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) were allegedly assaulted and robbed by unidentified assailants on December 31. HT Image

The two were assaulted by robbers with bamboo sticks in which the man sustained severe injuries to his head and got 20 stitches while the woman suffered injuries on her face and nose. The gang robbed them of their mobile phones, camera and backpacks.

According to the police, Shlok Dagley, 24, a Mulund resident, had gone trekking in the Mulund Tekri area, which is adjacent to the Vasant Garden in Mulund in the afternoon of December 31. Police officials said a 29-year-old woman, a regular trekker at the park, also went on the same route. While returning towards Vasant Garden, when Dagley reached near Ayyappa temple around 6:15pm, a group of three persons stopped him.

The trio, who were apparently under the influence of drugs, suddenly started arguing with him. The woman, who was also returning on the same stretch at the time, was also stopped. Before Dagley realized anything, one of the three persons attacked him with a bamboo on his head. He fell to the ground and started bleeding. When the woman tried to intervene, the accused also assaulted her and pushed her away and she fell to the ground and sustained severe injuries on her nose, added the officer.

The robbers then stole two mobile phones, a camera and a backpack of Dagley as well as the woman’s mobile phone and fled the spot, added the officer. “The trekkers somehow reached Vasant Garden and contacted their family members. They were rushed to Ashirwad hospital. Dagley got 20 stitches on his head and is currently out of danger, said his family member. The woman has suffered injury to her nose and required stitches on her face. She was later discharged from the hospital.

“This should come as a warning to people who are going to Mulund tekri for morning walk or trekking with cameras, gold ornaments and mobiles phones. Many people, including senior citizens, visit the area in morning,” said a family member of Dagley.

The police have shown pictures of many people who have a criminal record, but the injured trekkers have not been able to identify them. “We have been inquiring with the people living in the nearby areas and also gathering technical evidence based on the stolen mobile phones. The mobile numbers are being traced to get a few leads,” said a police officer.