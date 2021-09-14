Two trekkers found dead near Manimahesh Lake in Chamba

Two trekkers, a man and a woman, were found dead near Kamal Kund, 3km ahead of Manimahesh Lake in Bharmour sub-division of Chamba district, police said on Monday.

“The deceased have been identified as Himangi, of Gujarat, and Vinod Kumar, of Ludhiana in Punjab. They were trekkers. Further details are awaited,” said Bharmour deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Abhimanyu Verma.

“Prima facie, they died due to lack of oxygen. There was also snowfall and heavy rainfall in the region on Sunday. The exact cause of death will be known only after autopsy,” Verma added.

He said some locals, who were returning from ‘prikrama’ of Mount Manimahesh Kailash, spotted them lying in a glacier near Kamal Kund, the glacial lake at the foot of Mount Kailash.

Initially, we had information of four people stuck near Kamal Kund. However, only two bodies were found and a search operation is on.

“They should have taken the trek from Kugti village,” he said, adding that emergency teams are bringing the bodies to Bharmour.

Three fatalities have been reported in the Kamal Kund area in two days. One body was found in the same area on Sunday. The deceased, has been identified as Aman, resident of Mai-Ka-Bag in Chamba. His family has been informed and asked to confirm the identity.

People undertaking pilgrimage despite ban

The annual Manimahesh Yatra is currently underway in Bharmour region. However, the yatra is being held symbolically due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The pilgrimage will come to an end on Tuesday with the last holy dip.

Only a few priests are allowed to perform the ritual and there is a ban on participation of the general public.

Bharmour additional magistrate (ADM) Sanjay Kumar Dhiman said despite ban people have been risking their lives by undertaking the yatra.

“The trek from Bharmour side is closed and there is police post. However, people take unmanned trek from Kugti village across Jotnu pass. It is not possible to set up check post on that side due to high altitude,” he added.

People who want to undertake a ‘parikrama’ use the trek.

Manimahesh Yatra is considered one of the toughest pilgrimages as devotees have to ascend 14km through an arduous trek.

Before Covid-19, more than three lakh people would undertake the yatra to the Manimahesh Lake.