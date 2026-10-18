Kolkata stampede: UP CM Yogi orders safety checks at Durga Puja pandals across state

In the wake of a stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has reiterated directions for a comprehensive safety audit of such pandals across the state. Electrical installations, structural safety, fire prevention, emergency exits and crowd management will be inspected as part of the exercise. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

Uttar Pradesh director general of police Rajeev Krishna said the CM had issued the directions earlier and subsequently instructed officials to ensure strict compliance. Police commissioners, district magistrates and district police chiefs have been asked to inspect pandals and verify safety arrangements. Senior officials have also been instructed to remain in the field and ensure that any shortcomings identified during inspections are addressed promptly.

The electrical safety audit will focus on wiring, temporary connections and other electrical installations at pandals to minimise the risk of short circuits and fires. Officials have also been asked to examine structural safety, including the stability of temporary structures and the condition of installations erected for the festivities.

Fire safety arrangements will be checked alongside the availability and accessibility of emergency exits. Authorities have been directed to ensure that entry and exit points are properly arranged and that evacuation routes remain unobstructed in the event of an emergency.

Crowd safety will form another key component of the inspections. Officials are expected to assess the arrangements for visitor movement, identify potential congestion points and ensure that entry and exit routes can accommodate crowds safely. Particular attention is required at venues expected to attract large gatherings during the festive period.

The directions place responsibility on senior district administration and police officials to verify compliance through physical inspections rather than relying solely on assurances from organisers. They have been asked to monitor arrangements personally and take corrective action wherever deficiencies are found.

The reiteration of the chief minister’s directions underscores the importance of preventive checks at temporary religious venues, where electrical faults, unstable structures, inadequate evacuation routes and poorly managed crowds can combine to turn an emergency into a major casualty event.