Kolkata stampede toll at 19; 7 held as Bengal govt orders SIT amid blame game over crowd control lapses

Adhikari said 25 people were still being treated. “Twenty-three of them sustained minor injuries and are likely to be discharged soon. Two victims remain in ICU, but I have been told their condition was not life-threatening,” he said.

The dead include 13 women and four children, said doctors at the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, where victims were treated after Saturday evening’s incident, which appeared to be triggered by a lethal combination of factors — a spike in crowds, poor control measures, a spell of rain and an announcement that sent panic rippling through the thousands of devotees at the Chor Bagan puja pandal in northern Kolkata .

The West Bengal government will put in place a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, chief minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Sunday, as the toll rose to 19, with seven people arrested for their role in the incident that shocked the state during its most popular festival and triggered a bitter exchange between the administration and opposition parties.

How many people were arrested over the Kolkata stampede, and what charges do they face?

How many people were arrested over the Kolkata stampede, and what charges do they face?

Police booked the seven arrested people under sections dealing with culpable homicide not amounting to murder for the stampede.

Meanwhile, the opposition Mamata All India Trinamool Congress said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state had links with the puja organisers and accused the state police of doing little to streamline the crowds. The BJP in turn accused the opposition party of “politicising” the tragedy and Adhikari said his administration was dealing with a “pile of rubbish” that would take time to “clean up”.

Residents, eyewitnesses and survivors, meanwhile, said there weren’t enough personnel to keep the hordes of people in order when the accident struck the pandal, where the puja has been held for 93 years, around 7.30pm on saptami, the seventh day of Durga Puja festivities.

Also read: Kolkata stampede: Accused sent to 10-day custody, officials suspended as blame game erupts after Chorbagan tragedy

Announcement about pandal collapse triggers panic A preliminary police probe suggested that the frenzy may have been sparked after the puja organisers announced that the pandal was about to collapse and urged devotees to leave, said Adhikari. As showers lashed the city, drenched visitors tried to rush out of the narrow bylanes that lead to the pandal, less than 2km east of Howrah Bridge.

“While people inside the pandal refused to leave amid the rain, more people tried to get in through the entrance and the exit. It was then that the organisers started announcing that the pandal could collapse and the people should leave,” a police officer told HT.

“As it rained, people tried to take shelter inside the pandal. Those inside the pandal refused to go out. People also started to push in from the exit resulting in the chaos, which ultimately started the stampede,” said a local resident, who asked not to be named.

The cramped path to the pandal initially opens into a wide space. However, devotees had to filter through a thin passageway, just about wide enough for three people — this passageway bent in an arc towards the idol.

All but three of the victims were from outside the city. The oldest was 66 and the youngest was 13, said officials.

Pramod Gupta, who resides near the Chor Bagan puja pandal on Radha Madhav Lane, told news agency PTI the queue had spilled onto the arterial Mahatma Gandhi Road, about 700 metres away.

Also read: Kolkata stampede highlights: 9 IPS officers get charge of Durga Puja crowd management; accused sent to custody