Kolkata stampede triggers safety checks at Durga Puja pandals in Lucknow

A day after a stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata claimed at least 19 lives, fire and police teams in Lucknow inspected puja pandals on Sunday to review safety arrangements and caution organisers against hazards during crowded gatherings. Police and fire teams also briefed people on safety precautions and distributed awareness pamphlets. (Sourced)

The Kolkata incident, which occurred amid heavy crowds and rainfall at a pandal in the Chorbagan area on Saturday evening, brought crowd management and safe exits into focus.

The Uttar Pradesh fire and emergency services department conducted inspections under the directions of the additional director general of police (fire and emergency services) and the Lucknow chief fire officer (CFO).

Local police teams also inspected pandals, focusing on safety arrangements for visitors attending Durga Puja celebrations and jagrans.

“Fire personnel instructed organisers to keep exit routes clear and accessible, maintain adequate firefighting equipment at venues and ensure that those present knew how to operate it. Officials also warned against electrical overloading and overheating, which can increase fire risks at temporary structures,” CFO Ankush Mittal said.

The teams also briefed people on fire safety precautions and distributed awareness pamphlets.

The inspections covered venues under the jurisdictions of Mohanlalganj and Nigohan police stations, as well as Chinhat, Gomti Nagar Extension and Viram Khand in Gomti Nagar.

Other locations included a public Durga Puja pandal at E-Commercial Pocket Park near Engineering College crossing in Madiaon, venues associated with Mausam Ganj Ramleela Natya Samiti in Daliganj, and Khun Khun Ji Degree College under Chowk police station.

Officials also inspected venues in Indira Nagar and Qaiserbagh, as well as locations falling under the Alambagh fire station’s jurisdiction.