Jailer 2 box office collection day 4 (updated live): Rajinikanth film powers through on Sunday, crosses ₹187 crore

Jailer 2 box office collection day 4 (updated live): A Rajinikanth release is a cause for celebration for his fans. The huge hype surrounding the release of Jailer 2 made sure that the Rajinikanth film scored a record-breaking opening at the box office. All eyes are on how the film performs on its first Sunday at the box office. Jailer 2 box office collection day 4: Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in the film.

Jailer 2 shows spike in Sunday Jailer 2 was released in theatres on October 15. On release day, Jailer earned ₹59.70 crore net at the domestic box office across 15,887 shows. Advance bookings for Jailer 2 began in India on October 10, five days before release. They had already begun in select overseas territories a day prior. By the end of October 14 (Wednesday), the advance bookings for the film had crossed ₹80 crore worldwide. For opening day in India alone, the film sold 18 lakh tickets in pre-sales, grossing ₹37 crore.

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Jailer 2 collected ₹43.27 crore on Sunday by 8 PM. This brings the total net collection of the film to ₹187.30 crore. On Friday, the film saw a dip, and collected ₹37.10 crore. Saturday saw a growth at ₹47.25 crore.

Meanwhile, including the overseas haul, the Rajinikanth film has become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 even before Sunday ends. Jailer 2, which grossed ₹320 crore worldwide even before its first weekend, has now become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026. It has surpassed the lifetime collections of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and Suriya’s Karuppu.