Speeding car kills 8 MGNREGA labourers, injures 12 others in Punjab's Sangrur

Eight MGNREGA workers were killed on Sunday when a speeding car hit them while they were resting and drinking water along the Jakhal-Lehra road near Alisher village in Sangrur district, Punjab. Eight labourers lost their lives and 12 others sustained injuries after a speeding car hit them. The injured are undergoing treatment at a government hospital. (HT Photo)

Of the deceased, six were women and two were men. The driver of the Chevrolet Magnum car has been identified as Pargat Singh, a resident of Raidhrana village.

All the deceased were residents of Alisher village. Authorities said eight people had died in the accident, while 12 sustained injuries. Of the injured, three to four people who were seriously hurt were referred to Sangrur Civil Hospital.

Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Poonamdeep Kaur said the district administration was taking all necessary steps in this regard. “The administration is committed to providing medical aid and extending every possible support to the victims and their families,” she said.

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Sangrur Superintendent of Police Palwinder Cheema said an investigation into the incident was underway. Assuring strict action against the accused, he said a first information report (FIR) would be registered.

MGNREGA labourers are workers employed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), an Indian government scheme that provides rural households with guaranteed wage employment.