Travel Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues is Switzerland Tourism’s new friendship ambassador for India
Jemimah Rodrigues joins Switzerland Tourism as India Friendship Ambassador, showcasing Swiss cities, mountains, culture and seasonal experiences.
Switzerland Tourism has a new face for its India outreach, and it is one that young Indian travellers are likely to know well. Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues has been named the organisation’s new Friendship Ambassador for India, marking a fresh chapter in its long-standing association with the Indian travel market.
- The announcement was made in Bengaluru in the presence of Martin Nydegger, CEO of Switzerland Tourism, Christian Schoch, Director India, Switzerland Tourism, and members of the travel industry and media.
- Switzerland has been a familiar favourite among Indian travellers for decades. From Bollywood scenes and honeymoon trips to family holidays and scenic train rides, the country has built a strong place in the Indian travel imagination. Switzerland Tourism now wants to show Indian travellers a different side of the destination, particularly as younger travellers look for more active and personal experiences.
Jemimah Rodrigues is set to bring that younger perspective to the partnership. As Friendship Ambassador, she will travel across Switzerland and share her experiences with Indian audiences. Her itinerary will cover all four seasons, with a mix of well-known attractions, regional experiences and lesser-known places.
Martin Nydegger said the partnership reflects the changing relationship between India and Switzerland, adding that Indian travellers are increasingly interested in experiences that feel personal and authentic.
For Jemimah, the association offers an opportunity to experience Switzerland beyond the sights that Indian travellers already know. She is set to meet local people, try new activities and explore different parts of the country while sharing the experience with audiences back home.
The first glimpse of her Swiss experience has already been released through a campaign trailer covering Interlaken and Zurich.
In Interlaken, Jemimah tried a jetboat ride, took part in Swiss chocolate making and visited Ballenberg, an open-air museum focused on Swiss cultural heritage. She also travelled to Jungfraujoch, where she saw snow for the first time against the Swiss Alps. Her time in Zurich offered a different side of the country. She ran through the city, explored by e-bike, took an e-boat ride and enjoyed a picnic. Swiss public transport features throughout the trip, highlighting how travellers can move between cities, mountains and regions using the country’s extensive transport network.
India is currently among Switzerland Tourism’s top 10 source markets. The partnership also supports its Travel Better philosophy, which encourages visitors to spend more time in Switzerland, explore different regions and travel across seasons.
The campaign will continue across spring, summer, autumn and winter, giving Jemimah the chance to experience how Switzerland changes throughout the year.
For Indian travellers who already know Switzerland through its classic sights, the new campaign could offer plenty of reasons to look at the country from a different angle. With Jemimah Rodrigues as its new Friendship Ambassador, Switzerland Tourism is clearly looking to connect with a younger generation that wants more from its holidays than a checklist of famous attractions.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeha Khandelwal
Neha Khandelwal Content Lead, HT Travel | Travel & Lifestyle Journalist With over 10 years of content writing experience, Neha Khandelwal is a lifestyle journalist and the Content Lead at HT Travel. She specialises in destinations, hotels, aviation, luggage, travel gear, and practical guides that help readers plan smarter and travel better. Her work combines first-hand experience, expert insights, and extensive research to create stories that are informative, useful, and easy to follow. Career Journey & Experience Neha began her writing career as a freelance journalist in 2010 before entering mainstream media with The Times of India in 2022. She later joined Hindustan Times, where she has written extensively across travel, lifestyle, home, and consumer trends. Her professional background extends beyond journalism. Before moving into digital media full-time, she spent nearly a decade in interior design, managing residential projects from concept to execution. She also trained in visual merchandising with Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons and worked with women-led startups across design and operations. These experiences continue to shape her storytelling, especially in how she evaluates hotels, design-led stays, hospitality spaces, and travel experiences. A naturally curious learner, Neha has completed beginner certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and other creative pursuits. She has read more than 2,000 books, trained in Bharatanatyam for 8 years, and ghostwritten a book on Ladakh tourism. Subject Expertise Travel is at the heart of Neha's work. She covers destinations, hotels, airlines, luggage, packing strategies, travel accessories, and emerging travel trends through a mix of reporting, product testing, and conversations with industry experts. A frequent traveller herself, she approaches every trip with a journalist's curiosity and a planner's mindset, focusing on experiences that readers can realistically recreate. From choosing the right cabin bag to decoding hotel openings and destination trends, her writing prioritises practical advice over promotional claims. Her background in interior design also gives her a distinct perspective on architecture, hospitality design, boutique hotels, luxury stays, and thoughtfully designed spaces. Education & Professional Background Neha holds a Master's degree in Interior Design. Her early experience in interior design, visual merchandising, and design operations gives her a unique understanding of aesthetics, functionality, and user experience, adding depth to her coverage of hotels, resorts, and travel spaces. Editorial Philosophy "As an avid, research-driven traveller, my goal is simple. To answer the questions you actually have before booking a trip. I cut through the promotional noise with honest reporting and expert insights. Making travel planning seamless, smart, and reliable so you always know where to go next."Read More
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