Two-day 12th annual conference of RSSDI UP chapter kick-starts

The two-day 12th annual conference of the Research Society for Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI) UP chapter began at the AMA convention centre of Sangam city on Saturday.

The theme of the conference is ‘Diabetes: today and tomorrow’.

Speaking as the chief guest on the inaugural day of the conference, the vice-chancellor of Allahabad University prof Sangita Srivastava spoke about the ravages of the silent disease diabetes.

“Diabetes is like a wild dog inside the human body. If the dog is kept on a leash, then diabetes is the way to a long and healthy life. It is a lifestyle disease. As we slump into a luxurious lifestyle, often we fall prey to type 2 diabetes,” she said.

She further said that the main causes include obesity, stress, improper food habits, lack of physical activity, low metabolic rate and heredity. “If we control at least three parameters, the disease can be controlled and if we don’t take care of our body no one else can,” she said.

The guest of honour on the occasion was the principal of MLN Medical College Dr SP Singh.

The doctors attending the event maintained that the knowledge and understanding of diabetes is changing at a tremendous pace. From the basics of pathophysiology to the development of newer interventions, the last decade has seen a phenomenal change in the way we look at the subject of diabetes.

Dr Mukulesh Gupta from Lucknow started off the scientific session with his talk on gaps in handling cardiovascular risks in patients with diabetes mellitus. Dr Sajid Ansari from Lucknow discussed what is new in the management of heart failure in diabetes even as Dr Anand Shankar from Patna highlighted science to art in weight management in diabetes. Dr L Sreenivasamurthy from Bangalore deliberated on precision medicine in diabetes while Dr V Nagesh talked about challenges in management of Type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM).

Dr Anuj Maheshwari, chairman elect RSSDI UP chapter from Lucknow, discussed important data on diabetes burnout from the Covid diabetes study during pandemic. ‘Diabetes and gut are interlinked’ was the topic of talk by Dr AK Singh from Varanasi.

Dr Arun Kumar Pande, endocrinologist from Lucknow discussed erectile dysfunction affecting patients with Diabetes.

Diabetes and kidney diseases were discussed in length from the effect of obesity and weight loss on chronic kidney disease to treatment modalities by a senior professor (Nephrology) Dr Anupama Kaul. Thyroid and its interlinking with metabolic syndrome was discussed by Dr Rajeev Awasthi from Lucknow even as Dr JK Sharma from Delhi discussed the challenges, especially in elderly population. Dr Ajay Shukla, an endocrinologist from Lucknow talked about calcium supplementation in diabetic post-menopausal women and Dr Ram Nath Iyer from Mumbai talked about obstructive sleep apnea.