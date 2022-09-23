Home / Cities / Others / Two-day international meet of psychologists begins at MNNIT

Two-day international meet of psychologists begins at MNNIT

others
Published on Sep 23, 2022 12:33 AM IST

The conference has been organised by the Allahabad University Psychology Alumni Association, Prof Durganand Sinha Trust for Social Sciences and National Academy of Psychology.

Noted psychologist Prof RC Tripathi speaking at the inaugural session of the meet on Thursday. (HT photo)
Noted psychologist Prof RC Tripathi speaking at the inaugural session of the meet on Thursday. (HT photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Two-day international conference on “Re-visiting Psychology in Culture and Contexts: Looking Beyond Professor Durganand Sinha’s Academic Legacy” kick-started at the seminar hall of Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT), here on Thursday.

The conference has been organised by the Allahabad University Psychology Alumni Association, Prof Durganand Sinha Trust for Social Sciences and National Academy of Psychology.

During the inaugural session, noted psychologist and former director of GB Pant Social Science Institute Prof RC Tripathi spoke at length about the academic journey of Prof Sinha and the many path breaking trends of indigenisation and cross-cultural studies initiated by him.

The first thematic session on “Towards Indigenisation of Psychology” had two eminent speakers, Prof Anand Paranjpe of Simon Fraser University, Canada and Professor Girishwar Mishra, former vice-chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwa Vidyalaya, Wardha.

Prof Anand Paranjpe elaborated on how behavioural and humanistic theories could be applied and used in understanding the relationship between yoga and behaviourism. Prof Mishra explored the roots and the various approaches to the indigenisation of psychology. He also lauded the role of Prof Sinha’s pioneering efforts in this direction. Prof Uichol Kim from Inha University, Korea pointed out that the understanding of the self was very different in different cultures.

The chairperson of the session, Prof Janak Pandey, a noted psychologist and former vice-chancellor of Central University of South Bihar emphasised the need to go beyond abstraction existing in the knowledge systems of different cultures and to evolve theoretical frameworks which could be empirically tested.

The second thematic session focused on psychological processes in cultures and contexts. This session was chaired by Prof Lilavati Krishnan from IIT, Kanpur and had two presentations by Prof Ajit Mohanty, JNU, New Delhi and Prof RC Mishra, BHU, Varanasi. The panel of experts for discussion included Prof Bhoomika Kar, Centre of Behavioural and Cognitive Sciences of Allahabad University and Prof Namita Pande, Allahabad University.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out