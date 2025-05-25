ULB chief inspects key civic projects in Gurugram, reviews sanitation

Gurugram: The director of Urban Local Bodies (ULB), Pankaj (goes by a single name), on Saturday visited several locations across Gurugram to review the progress of waste management, water treatment, sanitation and ongoing construction work undertaken by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG). He was accompanied by MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya and other senior officials. Director of Urban Local Bodies, Pankaj (single name), reviews infrastructural work in Gurugram on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

They began with a visit to the Bandhwari waste processing plant, where the ULB director was briefed on the legacy waste remediation process, daily waste intake, and the production of RDF (Refuse-Derived Fuel), inert material, and compost. He inspected the GPS tracking system installed in garbage transport vehicles and was informed that two agencies are currently engaged in the disposal of legacy waste. He instructed officials to accelerate the processing rate and explore possibilities to enhance plant capacity.

Following this, he inspected the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) in Nathupur and a micro Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) located in Sector 43. He inquired about the functioning, efficiency, and technical aspects of these installations. Later, he visited the GMDA Command and Control Centre in Sector 44, where he observed smart city technologies and real-time monitoring systems in operation.

The director also visited the under-construction MCG office building on Mehrauli-Gurugram Road. During the site visit, agency representatives briefed him on the building’s layout, construction timeline, and quality measures. The state-of-the-art civic centre will consist of three blocks with three basements and ten floors. Parking capacity across the basements will accommodate over 400 cars and more than 250 two-wheelers.

The ground floor will host civic amenities such as a citizen service centre, exhibition area, ATM, dining facilities, public amenities, a dispensary, a VIP suite, and vehicle parking. A modern auditorium with a seating capacity of 700 is also being constructed.