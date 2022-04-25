Underground construction work begins for Agra Metro
Work for the underground section of the first phase of the Agra Metro Corridor began on Monday. The diaphragm wall or D-Wall was formed in the presence of senior officials of UP Metro Rail Corporation.
The D-Wall is more like a boundary of a metro station. Before starting the construction of an underground metro station, this wall is constructed as a security enclosure around it, said managing director of the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation, Kumar Keshav, who was in Agra on Monday to inaugurate the preparation of the diaphragm wall at Agra Fort Metro Station.
“The D-Wall will be constructed with rectangular panels. This wall will go to a depth of approximately 21 meters,” he said.
Corridor-I of the Agra Metro Rail Project extends from Taj Mahal East Gate to Sikandara. The underground construction work is being undertaken between Taj Mahal Metro Station and RBS College Metro Station which was inaugurated on Monday.
In all, seven metro stations are to be built in the underground section for the first corridor of Agra Metro Rail Project, viz Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Jama Masjid, Medical College, Agra College, Raja Ki Mandi and RBS College.
“These underground stations of Agra Metro will be prepared with the top-down method i.e. construction work will be done from top to bottom. This system is being adopted to minimise the impact on traffic as the barricading on the road will be reduced after the construction of the first floor starting from the road level.
The construction work of the station below the road will continue and the movement of vehicles on the road will also continue smoothly eventually,” a press statement issued by the UPMRC, on Monday, read.
-
BMC directs ward officers, private practitioners to monitor Covid-19 clusters
Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation last week directed private general practitioners, municipal dispensaries and assistant commissioners of the 24 wards of Mumbai to keep an eye on Covid-19 cases reported in clusters. Additionally, assistant commissioners have also been asked to carry out contact tracing of up to 15 high-risk contacts and enforce home or institutional quarantine. On Monday, Mumbai reported 45 fresh cases, on Sunday city had reported 73, while 72 people tested positive on Saturday.
-
BJP, Raj skip all-party meeting on loudspeakers
Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray and the Bharatiya Janata Party skipped the all-party meeting convened on Monday by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar to reach a consensus on the use of loudspeakers at places of worship after leaders of both parties objected to its use in mosques, holding prayers on loudspeakers at temples across the state to counter the call of the faithful in Islam.
-
‘Delhi Model’ on display as Punjab CM Mann visits schools, clinics
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann visited schools, hospitals and mohalla clinics of the Delhi government on Monday in a day-long tour organised by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. Punjab education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet and state health minister Vijay Singla and Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Raghav Chadha accompanied Maan on his visit to schools and hospitals.
-
After seven years, Juhu’s Cooper Hospital gets a new college building
Mumbai: Seven years after the first batch of MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) students were admitted to the HBT Medical College attached to the RN Cooper Hospital in Juhu, a swanky new medical college building was inaugurated on Monday. The new building was inaugurated by guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray in presence of industries minister Subhash Desai, transport minister Anil Parab, and mayor Kishori Pednekar among others.
-
Govt to promote export of services from UP, says minister
LUCKNOW To promote services from Uttar Pradesh, the government will work in coordination with various sectors, said industrial development, export promotion and investment promotion minister Nand Gopal Gupta on Monday. The minister said inter-departmental coordination should aim to resolve issues in the tourism sector. Additional chief secretary Navneet Sehgal said there is tremendous opportunity in the services export sector and the need is to identify them.
