Union Budget: Patnaik criticises reduction in allocation for MGNREGS, food subsidy

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik has criticised the reduction in the allocation in Union Budget for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and food subsidy, saying it will hit the poor as well as farmers.

Food and fertiliser subsidies and MGNREGS spending have been brought down. The cumulative reduction in total subsidy and MGNREGS allocation between 2022-23 and 2023-24 is ₹1.76 lakh crore.

Patnaik attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its repeated demands of introducing the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in Odisha.

“The budget provision for Ayushman Bharat... is ₹7200 crores for the entire country and Odisha spends almost about ₹2400 crores on Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana in private facilities alone. If we include government facilities, it would be around ₹6000 crores annually under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana,” he said on Wednesday.

He called health an important priority for Odisha. “...we believe in investing and in sincere efforts. I expect that the BJP leaders in Odisha will stop hoodwinking the people of Odisha in the name of Ayushman Bharat.”