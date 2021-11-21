Unions continue mobilising Sangrur farmers to go to Delhi on Nov 26

Sangrur A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the revocation of the three farm laws, leaders of farmer unions have started mobilising people in villages and are holding meetings to observe one year of their movement against these laws that started on November 26, 2020.

BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) held a camp of over 400 of its members at Ugrahan village to inform them about the current situation and next plan of action. Members of the Kirti Kisan Union also held meetings and rallies in villages in Longowal area to mobilise farmers for a protest on November 26 at the Delhi borders.

“Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has given a call to observe one year of farmers’ agitation. Over 20,000 farmers will move to Delhi borders in buses, cars and trolleys. We are holding meetings and educating farmers, including women. Leaders briefed people about our stance on the PM’s announcement and asked them to prepare for a few more months,” said Gobinder Singh, Sangrur block chief, BKU Ugrahan.

Youth wing convener of Kirti Kisan Union Bhupinder Singh Longowal said he held meetings in Rattoke, Takkipur, Sahoke and Dhadrian villages for the preparation of the November 25 march towards Delhi borders to participate in the one year anniversary of the agitation.

“Though the BJP government has announced the repeal of the ‘black farm laws’, it is need of the hour to intensify our agitation. We should not take it easy. We will fight until the three laws are nullified in Parliament,” Longowal added.

“The agitation will continue until the government ensures MSP and bills related to pollution and electricity are scrapped. Farmers will move to Delhi in tractor-trolleys on November 25,” he added. Logowal added that farmer unions asked farmers to collect ration for next six months, and the agitation will continue till all demands of farmers are met.