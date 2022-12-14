Home / Cities / Others / United Medicity hosp donates ‘Health ATM’ to Chaka CHC

United Medicity hosp donates ‘Health ATM’ to Chaka CHC

others
Published on Dec 14, 2022 12:24 AM IST

Expressing happiness over the donation of the machine, vice-chairman of United Group Satpal Gulati said the machine would enable consumers/patients to access their personal health information and allow them to actively participate in managing their health requirements.

The Health ATM being donated at CHC-Chaka in Prayagraj. (HT Photo)
The Health ATM being donated at CHC-Chaka in Prayagraj. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

United Medicity Hospital, Rawatpur has donated a ‘Health ATM’ to Community Health Centre (CHC), Chaka block in trans-Yamuna region of Prayagraj, on Tuesday. Vice-chairman of United Group Satpal Gulati handed over the machine to block coordinator, CHC, Chaka Sanjeev Gupta and chief pharmacist, CHC, Chaka Pradeep Singh at Rural Health and Training Centre (RHTC) of United Medicity in Naini in the presence of officials.

Expressing happiness over the donation of the machine, Gulati said the machine would enable consumers/patients to access their personal health information and allow them to actively participate in managing their health requirements.

Speaking on the occasion, CHC block coordinator Sanjeev Gupta highlighted the benefits of the Health ATM.

He said that it is an automated healthcare kiosk in which a patient can measure blood pressure, blood glucose, blood oxygen saturation and temperature among others.

The CHC officials also extended their gratitude towards the United Medicity Hospital for donating the health ATM machine in the interest of common man.

PRO, UGI Rajesh Srivastava and registrar Sandeep Pandey were also present on the occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out