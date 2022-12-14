United Medicity hosp donates ‘Health ATM’ to Chaka CHC

United Medicity Hospital, Rawatpur has donated a ‘Health ATM’ to Community Health Centre (CHC), Chaka block in trans-Yamuna region of Prayagraj, on Tuesday. Vice-chairman of United Group Satpal Gulati handed over the machine to block coordinator, CHC, Chaka Sanjeev Gupta and chief pharmacist, CHC, Chaka Pradeep Singh at Rural Health and Training Centre (RHTC) of United Medicity in Naini in the presence of officials.

Expressing happiness over the donation of the machine, Gulati said the machine would enable consumers/patients to access their personal health information and allow them to actively participate in managing their health requirements.

Speaking on the occasion, CHC block coordinator Sanjeev Gupta highlighted the benefits of the Health ATM.

He said that it is an automated healthcare kiosk in which a patient can measure blood pressure, blood glucose, blood oxygen saturation and temperature among others.

The CHC officials also extended their gratitude towards the United Medicity Hospital for donating the health ATM machine in the interest of common man.

PRO, UGI Rajesh Srivastava and registrar Sandeep Pandey were also present on the occasion.