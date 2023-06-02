Gujarat likely to face another spell of unseasonal rainfall this weekend: IMD

Gujarat is likely to experience an unseasonal rainfall over the upcoming weekend as the cyclonic circulation, which caused unexpected thunderstorm and hailstorm on Sunday, persists, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Friday. Lightning strikes over Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium during the IPL final cricket match on May 29. (AFP File)

The severe weather event on Sunday had resulted in the loss of nine lives in the state and caused a delay to the much anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) final cricket match in Ahmedabad.

IMD forecasts the likelihood of isolated areas in the Gujarat region, particularly Ahmedabad, encountering light thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and surface winds reaching 30-40 kmph (in gusts). Furthermore, there is a chance of light to moderate rain occurring at these locations on Saturday.

IMD issued a wind warning that strong surface winds of 30-40 kmph going to 50 kmph are very likely to prevail over North Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch this weekend.

Remarkably, this summer has witnessed an extraordinary amount of unseasonal rainfall, with the state already experiencing 35 mm, which is approximately ten times higher than the usual levels, according to an IMD official.

The excess precipitation can be attributed to the occurrence of seven western disturbances and cyclonic circulations between March and May, far surpassing the typical patterns.

The IPL final match, initially washed out by the hailstorm on Sunday, was rescheduled for Monday. The second innings of the IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on Monday was also hindered by a strong passing shower in Ahmedabad. The match resumed with the overs being reduced from 20 to 15.

Manorama Mohanty, the head of IMD Gujarat, explained that these rains are a result of subsequent spells of western disturbances and cyclonic circulations.

“Gujarat hardly receives rainfall in the months of March and April although it does receive some rain in May. The amount of rainfall received by the state so far this summer is the highest since 1995. In March alone, the state received average 13.5 mm rainfall. On May 28 and May 29 (when the IPL finals were scheduled), the state received an average of 7.1 mm rainfall with 3.8 mm being recorded on Sunday,” said Mohanty.

Gujarat witnessed significant rainfall on Sunday, with Ahmedabad receiving 54 mm, Becharaji receiving 65 mm, and Vadgam receiving 52 mm, among others. Various parts of Gujarat, including districts in the northern region and Ahmedabad city, witnessed hailstorms with large pebbles-sized hailstones, offering a rare spectacle to the onlookers.

The IMD Gujarat head said the shift in weather could be due to climate change and global warming and proper research should be done in this direction before arriving at a conclusion.

A senior government official said the nine deaths due to lightning and heavy rainfall on Sunday were reported from Patan, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Banaskantha, Chhota Udepur and Botad districts.

The heavy rains gave a breather to Ahmedabad with maximum temperatures at 36.1°C on Monday. This was 5.6 degrees lower than normal. The minimum temperature at 21°C was 6.7 degrees lower than normal.

The state is currently experiencing dual systems of western disturbance and cyclonic circulation, which is expected to continue impacting the region through this week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON