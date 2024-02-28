Untimely rainfall, hailstorm damaged crop in 15 districts in MP: Officials

Bhopal: Untimely rainfall and hailstorms created havoc in 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh, where Rabi crops of wheat, mustard and chana (gram) were destroyed just a few days before harvesting, officials familiar with the matter on Wednesday. Agriculture experts have demanded proactive action from the government to save the crops (Representative Photo)

The 15 affected districts include – Niwari, Khandwa, Betul, Harda, Ratlam, Anuppur, Narmadapuram, Chhatarpur, Burhanpur, Gwalior, Satna, Tikamgarh, Chhindwara, Agar Malwa and Dewas.

The state agriculture department assessed that the untimely rainfall and hail caused damage to at least 20-30% to wheat and chana in Malwa in the central and Bundelkhand regions, while about 15% to mustard crops in Chambal and central region were destroyed.

An official who did not wish to be named said the final figure is yet to come as the revenue department is still conducting its survey.

Meanwhile, the agriculture experts demanded proactive action from the government to save the crops, stating such a phenomenon (of untimely rains in February and March) is repeated every second year.

“30% of Rabi crop has been destroyed in hailstorms and rainfall as it happened just before harvesting. It will decrease the yield of wheat, mustard and gram crops and reduce the quality as well. This is causing revenue loss to the state government too,” said Yogesh Dwivedi, an agricultural expert and part of the government expert committee on agriculture.

“This disturbance of weather is causing loss every year and it is necessary to change the pattern of sowing. The state government should make farmers aware to sow early so harvesting can be completed in February. Similarly, use of potash should be motivated to strengthen the crops,” he added.

Another expert and former director of agriculture, GS Kaushal said, “The discussion on global warming and its effect has been going on since 2000, but governments didn’t do anything to prepare farmers. Now, untimely rains especially during harvesting, are getting common, so the state government should go for crop diversification and change in the sowing season.”

However, instead of using potash, Kaushal said the government should promote organic farming to reduce the loss incurred to farmers as well government due to damage to crops.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted such kind of weather to likely continue till March 2 and also heavy rainfall in 46 districts of MP. It also advised the farmers to cut their full-grown crops and shift them to dry places.

“The two systems are bringing moisture in Madhya Pradesh and causing disturbance in weather. This will continue till March 2. We have asked the district officers to be aware the farmers shift their harvested crops to safe places,” IMD scientist Ved Prakash Singh said.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav instructed all the district collectors to survey the damage. “Appropriate relief amount should be provided to the farmers by conducting a survey of the crops. All ministers, MLAs and MPs have also been asked to monitor the survey,” he said.