From medical camps to community feast, U.P. BJP to go all out to woo Dalit, OBC voters

LUCKNOW Ahead of the crucial civic polls, the Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a series of meetings on consecutive days, starting Monday, to finalise party's week-long drive to reach out to Dalit and OBC communities. The week-long outreach campaign is scheduled from April 6, which is the saffron party's foundation day.

The party’s drive will continue till April 14, the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the Dalit icon who is widely regarded as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. On his birth anniversary, BJP has planned state-wide events on the life and times of Ambedkar.

The state unit of BJP would also hold similar events on April 11 -- which is the birth anniversary of Dalit saint Jyotiba Phule. On other days, the drive would focus upon the government’s initiatives for the welfare of OBCs and Dalits. The party has also planned community feasts, social harmony meets, and cleanliness campaigns.

The messaging will be done right down to the booth level with functionaries preparing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the cadres on April 6. “The party functionaries would raise party flags at all the booths in the state before the PM’s address to which the cadres would be connected virtually,” said U.P. BJP general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh on Sunday.

This will be followed by a social harmony community feast that will see party leaders having lunch with Dalits and OBC to signal the ruling party’s focus on social equality and justice. “The BJP cadres would also hold medical camps across the state on the occasion,” added Singh.

On April 8, the party would hold district-wise meetings organised by the party’s scheduled caste, scheduled tribe unit. During this, the party would also release the details showing ‘growth’ in employment. “We will present facts showing how employment scenario has improved,” said a BJP leader. On April 9, party’s farmers’ wing will organise a campaign on natural, organic farming and on promoting millet food that has been dubbed as ‘Sri Anna’. This would be followed by a campaign by women members of the party’s SC wing to hold community feasts.

On April 11, the party has planned district-level meets on the birth anniversary of Dalit saint Jyotiba Phule. BJP would also underline PM Modi’s initiatives for Dalits and OBCs during the events. On April 12, the party would hold cleanliness campaigns at all municipal corporations and nagar panchayats.

Then, on April 13, the BJP would run campaigns to clean the area in and around water bodies. The party would also run a campaign to promote plantation followed by events on Dr Ambedkar’s birth anniversary.