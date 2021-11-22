UP Board 2021 Class 10, 12 results: Around 28K unhappy students apply to appear in 2022 exams

Unhappy with their marks, around 28,000 students of Class 10 and Class 12 have applied to reappear in UP Board exams of 2022, after the Board decided to give another chance to students of academic session 2020-21 to reappear in the exams.

The Board had given one more chance to these dissatisfied students and fixed the last date for online registration of classes 9 and 11 and online filling of 10 and 12 examination forms till November 20.

Till November 8, 51,27,743 students had applied for Class 10th-12th exams and 58,40,608 for registration for class 9 and 11. After the extended last date (November 20), about 58.53 lakh students have filled the form for Class 9 and Class 11 and 51.55 lakh for Class 10 and 12 exams, informed UP Board officials.

It is clear that about 13,000 applications have increased in Class 9 and Class 11 and about 28,000 for appearing in the Class 10-12 exams of 2022, they added.

This also means that 3,132 students of high school and 7,690 students of intermediate, who failed in the marks correction examination held from September 18 to October 6, have again filled the form for the 2022 examination. Even then, 17,000 such students have applied for class 10th-12th exams of 2022, who were dissatisfied with the results declared on July 31 but could not apply for the marks improvement examination, said a senior UP Board official.

Last week, taking a big decision in the interest of students, the state government had given one more chance to the students, who were promoted in high school and intermediate without examination in 2021 during the Covid pandemic, to appear in the board examination of 2022 free of cost, if they were unhappy with their result.

The certificate-cum-marksheet issued to such students appearing in the examination of 2022, will bear the ‘year of exam’ as 2021.

Many students of high school and intermediate have already availed of their chance to improve their marks by sitting for examinations held from September 18 to October 6, 2021.

All the promoted students, except those who have passed the marks improvement examination-2021, were allowed to appear in class 10 and class 12 examination of 2022 free of cost.

In the board exam results of 2021, as many as 1,44,744 students, including 82,238 students of high school and 62,506 students of intermediate do not have marks on their marksheets but were promoted.

These students have been running to their schools as well approaching district inspectors of schools (DIOSs), regional offices of the UP Board and also UP Board headquarters demanding a solution. This latest decision will come as a major relief to them.

Earlier, the last date for advance registration of class 9 and class 11, as well as for filling up the forms for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations-2022 was November 8, following two extensions.