U.P. Board evaluation to start at 258 centres from March 18

PRAYAGRAJ The evaluation process of U.P. Board to assess answer sheets of its high school and intermediate examination-2023 would kick-start from March 18. To this end, the Prayagraj-headquartered Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has set up 258 evaluation centres across the state, said officials.

The board has also appointed 1,43,933 examiners for evaluating around 3.19 crore answer sheets of its high school and intermediate students, said U.P. Board secretary Divyakant Shukla. This year, 58,85,745 candidates -- including 31,16,487 Class 10th students and 27,69,258 Class 12th students -- had registered for the high school and intermediate exams. However, out of them, 4,31,571 students -- including 2,08,953 Class 10th students and 2,22,618 Class 12th -- didn’t appear for the exams. The high school and intermediate exams-2023 had started on February 16 and concluded on March 4.

Board officials said that to ensure error-free evaluation of answer sheets, in-depth training will be given to examiners and deputy chief examiners at all the levels of U.P. Board’s five regional offices. The training schedule in this regard has been released by U.P. Board secretary Divyakant Shukla. The training will start on March 12. On the first day, there will be training by Meerut Regional Office. After this, training will be given to examiners and deputy chief examiners by Bareilly on March 13, Gorakhpur on March 14, Prayagraj on March 15, and Varanasi on March 16.

The training will be imparted through both audio and video mediums. Apart from this, an instruction booklet will also be given to the examiners. This type of training process is being adopted for the first time, said officials. The responsibility of imparting intensive training has been entrusted to the additional secretaries of these five regional offices of the U.P. Board, they added.

This is for the first time in the past three decades that the U.P. Board’s high school and intermediate exams got conducted sans any report of a paper leak or need for a re-exam. Having completed the exams in mere 17 days, the board is now striving to also complete the entire evaluation process in an error-free manner in record time and declare the results at the earliest, the officials added.