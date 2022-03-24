UP Board examinations begin from today

High school and intermediate examination of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), better known as UP Board, will start on Thursday.

While the high school exams would be completed in 12 working days, the intermediate examinations would be completed in 15 working days, UP board officials said.

These exams would be taken by 51,92,689 students, including 27,81,654 high school students and 24,11,035 (intermediate) ones, registered to take the UP Board examinations.

Board officials said the 27,81,654 students registered for high school examinations include 15,53,198 boys and 12,28,456 girls while the 24,11,035 students registered for intermediate examinations include 13,24,200 boys and 10,86,835 girls.

8,373 examination centres have been set up across the state by the board which has its headquarters in Prayagraj and is known as one the largest examination conducting bodies globally. This is because of the number of students who take these examinations each year.

“All preparations for these examinations are complete. I extend best wishes to all the examinees,” said UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla.

All exam centre managers have been directed to ensure that the examinees write their roll numbers and number of the copy in their own handwriting on each page of the answer sheet. These instructions are aimed at preventing any possibility of answer copies of meritorious students being changed or replaced or some of the pages being removed, officials said.

As per the UP Board exam schedule released earlier, the exams to be held in offline mode for the students of classes 10 and class 12 will commence from March 24 and continue till April 12.

UP Board had not conducted the 2021 high school and intermediate examination due to Covid-19 surge.

The High School examination of Hindi and Elementary Hindi and Intermediate exam of Military Science will be held in the first shift from 8am to 11.15 am on Thursday. In the second 2pm-to-5.15-pm shift, the Intermediate exam of Hindi and General Hindi will take place.

The state government has made it clear that super zonal, zonal, sector and static magistrates will be personally responsible for ensuring fair and peaceful examinations. Senior officials of the education department have been posted as observers in all 75 districts.

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has instructed divisional commissioners, inspector general of police, district magistrate, senior superintendent of police, superintendent of police, and other senior officers to conduct surprise inspections of the examination centers. The responsibility of monitoring the most sensitive and sensitive districts and centers has been given to the STF, LIU and local police.

UP Board has issued a toll-free number for the students appearing in these examinations.

UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla said two toll free helplines 18001805310 and 18001805312 that would remain functional from 8am to 8pm to solve the queries of the examinees.

Uttar Pradesh government has ordered ‘special bus service’ for students appearing in the exams. The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation will operate “examination special buses” in both the shifts before and after the examinations across the state to help students commute between their homes and examination centres, officials said.

CS inaugurates control room to monitor exams

HT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: To restrict use of unfair means in the UP Board exams beginning from Thursday, the chief secretary, DS Mishra inaugurated a state level control room at the secondary education directorate in Lucknow on Wednesday. He also unveiled the examination logo - “lakshya safalta”.

This control room will help in online monitoring of examination, officials said.

”The centralised control room will monitor the rooms of exam centres in all 75 districts. Secondary education department staff will monitor the progress of examinations from the control room that will receive direct feed from nearly 3 lakh CCTV cameras installed in 8373 exam centres and strong rooms across the state, an official said,” officials said.

The monitoring will be done by a team under direct supervision of senior officials.

“The control room will be an essential tool in ensuring free and fair board exams,” the chief secretary said. “From here, our team will keep a watch from opening of question paper seal to submission of answer sheets. It will be a great tool towards maintaining exam sanctity,” he added.

He warned against spreading fake news on social media about the sanctity of the examinations.

The state government has already warned that NSA would be invoked against those found involved in use of unfair means during the board exams.