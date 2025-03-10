Menu Explore
UP Board exams: Invigilator caught promoting unfair means, booked

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Mar 10, 2025 08:22 AM IST

UP Board exam in Prayagraj saw an invigilator caught aiding cheating, with 4 candidates caught. 14,183 students were absent from the exams.

During the UP Board exam held on Sunday for students of Prayagraj, an invigilator was caught providing cheating material to candidates at Yagya Narayan Maurya Inter College Aswanpur Bhiti. A case was registered against the invigilator besides four candidates were also caught using unfair means in the district. As many as 14,183 students remained absent in the high school and intermediate examinations in the district.

Students at an examination centre in Prayagraj on Sunday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT Photo)
It may be mentioned that owing to devotee rush during Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, the UP Board had postponed examination of Hindi subject for students of High School and Intermediate in Prayagraj on February 24. These exams were conducted on Sunday at 335 centres across the district.

As per reports made available by the Board, a total of 1,96,610 candidates were registered for the high school and intermediate exams, out of which 1,82,427 candidates appeared in the same.

