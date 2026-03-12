UP Board HS, Inter exams to conclude today; results expected by April end

The High School and Intermediate examinations-2026 of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board), which began on February 18, will conclude on Thursday. UP Board headquarters in Lucknow (File)

Following the completion of the exams, the evaluation of answer sheets will begin on March 18 at 250 centres across the state, officials informed. The board is preparing to declare the results in the last week of April. This year, 2,761,696 students were registered for the High School examination, while 2,576,082 candidates were registered for the Intermediate examination.

Despite having nearly one lakh fewer candidates than last year, the UP Board has deployed more than 1.53 lakh teachers for the evaluation process to ensure that answer sheets are checked on time. To maintain accuracy and transparency in the evaluation process, principals of all evaluation centres (deputy controllers) have been instructed to provide training to teachers on March 17. In addition, all teachers assigned to evaluation duties must report to their respective centres on March 16.

The checking of answer sheets will be conducted under CCTV surveillance at every evaluation centre. The process will also be webcast so that it can be monitored from state-level and district-level control rooms, said officials.

“The board has appointed a total of 1,53,530 teachers for evaluating answer sheets. For High School examinations, 4,300 cross-checkers, 8,550 deputy head examiners and 83,800 examiners have been appointed, making a total of 96,650 teachers to undertake the evaluation. For Intermediate examinations, 2,590 cross-checkers, 5,300 deputy head examiners and 48,990 examiners have been assigned evaluation duties, bringing the total to 56,880 teachers,” said UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh.

On the final day of the board exams on Thursday, the High School Agriculture and Intermediate Computer examinations will be conducted in the first shift at 1,959 centres. A total of 44,983 candidates are registered for these exams, including 26,543 High School students and 18,440 Intermediate students.

In the second shift, the Intermediate Sanskrit examination will be held at 4,837 centres with 91,243 registered candidates.

