The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) examination results for 2026 on Thursday at 4 pm, ending the anxious wait for more than five million students who appeared in the examinations. UP Board HS, Inter results on April 23

Board secretary Bhagwati Singh said that students will be able to check their results on the official UP Board website, www.upmsp.edu.in, as well as on the DigiLocker portal at https://results.digilocker.gov.in.

This year, 27,61,696 students registered for the High School examination, out of which around 26 lakh appeared. For the Intermediate examination, 25,76,082 candidates registered and approximately 24.5 lakh took the exam. A total of nearly 2.87 lakh candidates were absent, 1,61,696 in High School and 1,26,082 in Intermediate.

Board officials said a strict and multi-level verification process was carried out before finalising the results to avoid situations seen in earlier years, when merit positions changed after post-result scrutiny.

An analysis of the past 12 years shows that this is only the second time the UP Board is declaring results so early, the first being in 2024 when Class 10 and 12 results were released on April 20. In 2023 and 2025, the results were announced on April 25, while in 2019 they were declared on April 27. The 2026 results will be officially announced from the Board headquarters in Prayagraj at 4pm on Thursday and will be accessible online, allowing students to view their scores easily from home.

The board examinations this year were conducted between February 18 and March 12 over 15 working days at 8,033 examination centres across Uttar Pradesh. The exams were held in a peaceful and cheating-free environment.

After the examinations concluded, nearly 27.5 crore answer sheets were evaluated at 254 centres between March 18 and April 4 in just 15 working days. To ensure accuracy and reduce errors, the Board appointed principals and senior lecturers as evaluators, further strengthening the credibility and quality of the assessment process.

Under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, special emphasis has been placed on building a transparent, technology-driven and time-bound education system in Uttar Pradesh. With strict monitoring and effective administrative arrangements, the entire process—from examinations to evaluation and result declaration—was carried out in a fair, organised and disciplined manner, setting a new benchmark in adherence to timelines.

Bhagwati Singh extended best wishes in advance to the students and said those dissatisfied with their marks should not feel disheartened.

He assured that facilities such as scrutiny of answer sheets and compartment examinations will be provided. Parents were also urged to support their children and help them remain positive after the results.

With the result date announced, attention has now shifted to who will top the state this year. Last year, Yash Pratap Singh of Shrimati RK Devi Inter College, Umri in Jalaun topped the High School examination with 587 out of 600 marks, securing 97.83 percent. Mahak Jaiswal of Bachcha Ram Yadav Inter College, Bhulai Ka Pura in Prayagraj, emerged as the Intermediate topper with 486 out of 500 marks, or 97.20 percent.