U.P. board implements learning targets for Classes 9, 10 students

PRAYAGRAJ: For the first time, more than 50 lakh students enrolled in classes 9 and 10 across Uttar Pradesh’s schools affiliated with the U.P. Board will now have specific learning targets. Officials from the state secondary education department have announced that experts from the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), U.P, have defined the learning outcomes for these students. Students studying in a classroom at a secondary school in Prayagraj. (HT File Photo)

Vijay Kiran Anand, director of General (School Education), has forwarded details of the learning outcomes for English, Mathematics, and Science subjects to all principals of District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) and District Inspectors of Schools (DIoSs). They have been instructed to ensure classroom teaching and evaluation in accordance with these targets.

The decision to establish learning outcomes aligns with the recommendations of the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, focusing on students from classes 9 to 12. This initiative aims to improve the quality of learning in schools and empower teachers to tailor their teaching methods to better suit the diverse learning needs of students. The directive, dated November 6, emphasizes the importance of achieving these targets through corrective actions.

Learning outcomes play a crucial role in evaluating analytical and reasoning abilities, providing theoretical clarity, and adopting a regular and formative assessment system to gauge students’ learning progress, as highlighted in the directive.

To facilitate this, experts have divided the entire syllabus into parts, assigning monthly weightage. This approach allows for organised teaching to align with the set learning objectives. In addition to student goals, teachers have received guidelines to ensure the achievement of learning outcomes.

For instance, in the class 10 arithmetic lesson, teachers will instruct students on proving irrational numbers through fundamental theorems by contradiction. Similarly, in class 10 Science, teachers will elucidate the development of scientific concepts using both print and non-print materials, covering the works of scientists. This includes understanding concepts such as Mendel’s theory of heredity and the development of the atomic model.

