Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024
UP Board to digitise 84-year-old records

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jun 11, 2024 09:25 PM IST

The Board has started the lamination work of the archives and their digitisation which will cost over ₹1 crore.

Under the central government’s initiative, special assistance to states for capital investment (initiative for digitisation), the Uttar Pradesh Board will digitise records from 1923 to 2006.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
The records from the year 2007 are already available in digitised format. The Board has started the lamination work of the archives and their digitisation which will cost over 1 crore.

UP Board officials said that according to the instructions of the government, records of 84 years will be digitised.

The Board of Secondary Education was established in 1921. However, the Board conducted an examination for the first time in 1923. As per UP Board records, 5,655 students were registered in High School and only 89 students got registered for intermediate examination in 1923.

The Board has kept the records of the first examination and all other examinations held till now safe in its archives.

However, despite using all measures to keep the records safe, they are vulnerable to damage due to natural and other calamities. To keep the records safe and intact, a drive to preserve them has been started under initiative for digitisation scheme.

UP Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla said the initiative will keep the records safe forever. Moreover, their digitised form will speed up the process of issuing marksheets, certificates and records besides their verification in a transparent way.

News / Cities / Other Cities / UP Board to digitise 84-year-old records
