UP Board to install AI-enabled CCTV cameras at over 8,000 exam centres for tamper-proof 2026 Exams

In a major step to ensure transparency and prevent paper leaks in the 2026 UP Board High School and Intermediate exams, the Uttar Pradesh government has approved the installation of AI-enabled CCTV cameras outside strongrooms at over 8,000 exam centres across the state.

These advanced surveillance systems will not only monitor the secure storage of question papers but also generate real-time alerts in case of any security breach. The strongrooms, located within designated examination centre premises, will be under 24x7 vigil through these cameras.

According to officials, tenders for the installation of these AI-backed CCTV cameras have already been floated. The installation work is expected to commence next year, following the finalisation of the list of examination centres.

UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh informed that the initiative is part of the state government’s broader efforts to ensure a fair and tamper-proof examination process, reinforcing its commitment to academic integrity.

“At least three AI-based infrared cameras will be installed outside every strongroom containing question papers. These cameras will have their own power backup to ensure uninterrupted surveillance even during power outages. Each setup is expected to cost around ₹30,000,” he added.

He further informed that the AI system’s software will be customised to detect any unusual activity near the main door, lock, or the area around the cupboard where question papers are stored a day before the exam. “Any such activity will trigger an instant alert to the main control room being set up at the UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj,” he added.

Moreover, the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the AI-based system will include the generation of popup alerts for any suspected breach at any of the strongrooms. These alerts will also be sent to the mobile phones of senior Board officials to ensure swift and coordinated action.

The entire initiative is estimated to cost the government over ₹20 crore. In case a school designated as an examination centre for the 2025–26 session is not selected for the 2026–27 exams, the AI-enabled camera setup will be relocated to the new centre replacing it, the Board secretary clarified.