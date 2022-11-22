U.P. CM launches Hackathon 2022, hails India’s ‘centuries-old’ ties with Africa

GREATER NOIDA: Inaugurating UNESCO-India-Africa Hackathon 2022 at the Gautam Budhha University in Greater Noida on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the centuries-old ties between the Indian subcontinent and African nations.

Speaking the at the launch of the four-day long event, the CM said, “For centuries, we have shared a close bond with African countries. Mahatma Gandhi started his political journey in Africa. African leader Nelson Mandela followed Gandhi’s footsteps and fought colour-based discrimination in Africa. Recently, our Prime Minister released tigers brought from Namibia into the Kuno National Park of Madhya Pradesh. Now, this Hackathon will take our relations with Africa to a new dimension under PM Modi’s leadership.”

Organised by the Union education ministry, the Hackathon is witnessing participation of students from 22 counties. These students will engage themselves in coding for 36 hours non-stop to find technology-based solutions for issues in education, agriculture, health, energy and drinking water, among others. They will also try to figure out smart solutions for global issues such as climate change, environmental issues, and renewal energy.

In his address at the event, CM Yogi said, “India has never grabbed any other country with the power of sword. We have given the world Lord Buddha and not yudh (war). This is the blessed land of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna. Our friendship has been productive for world peace and it will continue to be this way.”

The U.P. CM also invited participating African students to travel to ancient cities like Varanasi, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, and others in the state. He said that U.P. has carved out a new identity for itself by becoming one of the five most investment-attracting states in the country.

The students participating in the Hackathon have come from countries, including Botswana, Cameroon, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

