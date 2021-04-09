UP CM urges people to make ‘Teeka Utsav’ a success

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday called upon eligible beneficiaries in UP to participate with zest in the nationwide ‘Teeka Utsav’ (vaccination fest) from April 11 to 14 and get inoculated against Covid.

He also instructed officials to set up three new dedicated Covid hospitals in Lucknow in the next three days and re-introduce work from home in four districts – Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Kanpur City.

Yogi announced that he, along with Governor Anandiben Patel, would jointly hold dialogue with various groups over Covid vaccination awareness and other issues related to the pandemic.

The two will hold talks with the presidents of various political parties and leaders of various parties in the state legislature on April 11; the next day with all mayors and corporators, and with religious leaders on April 13.

The chief minister said this at a high level Covid review meeting he held on Friday at his official residence in Lucknow. Yogi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a call for observing ‘Teeka Ursav’ from April 11 (Mahatma Jyotiba Phule’s birth anniversary) to April 14 (birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar).

“Make the Teeka Utsav successful and ensure that social distancing and mask-wearing are followed during the utsav,” he emphasized.

Yogi asked for a 300-bed Covid hospital at Balrampur Hospital and conversion of Era Medical College and TS Mishra Medical College into Covid hospitals. All the dedicated Covid hospitals must have isolation beds, ventilators and High Flow Nasal Canula (HFNC) machines, said the CM.

The CM also asked officers to ramp up vaccination in Lucknow, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Agra, Gorakhpur, Meerut, and Varanasi. For effective prevention of Covid, action should be taken in accordance with the mantra of ‘test, trace, treat’, he added.

In Uttar Pradesh, there are around 125 laboratories in the public sector and 104 laboratories in the private sector for Covid testing and the state must do two lakh Covid tests each day, of which half should be done by RT-PCR method, said the CM.

Yogi also emphasised on maintaining adequate availability of oxygen supplies, health personnel, medicines, medical equipment and backups in Covid hospitals. He also issued guidelines for increasing the number of beds in Level-2 and Level-3 Covid hospitals.

There would be no dearth of resources and the hospital administrations should inform the government immediately in case of any need, said a statement from the CM’s office.

WFH to curb Covid cases

The chief minister said that all government and non-government offices in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Kanpur City should make provisions for ‘work from home’, as per convenience. In a meeting, he directed all government and non-government offices in these cities to operate with 50% human resource capacity or on shift basis.

Writer: Pankaj Jaiswal