UP govt to set up 56 new agri-junction centres in Prayagraj division

In an effort to enhance rural employment and revitalise the agricultural sector, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced plans to set up 56 new agri-junction centres across the Prayagraj division during the 2025–26 financial year, officials said. An Agri-Junction Centre in Prayagraj (HT )

According to Shipra (she goes by single name), acting joint director (agriculture), Prayagraj, the proposed centres will be distributed as follows: 21 in Prayagraj, 16 in Pratapgarh, 12 in Fatehpur and 7 in Kaushambi.

The initiative falls under the trained agri-entrepreneur self-reliance scheme (Prashikshit Krishi Udyami Swavalamban Yojana). The scheme provides financial assistance, skill development training and market linkages to help aspiring entrepreneurs establish and run agri-based ventures.

“The Prayagraj division has already made notable progress under this scheme,” said Shipra. “So far, 683 agri-junction centres have been set up—282 in Prayagraj, 157 in Fatehpur, 155 in Pratapgarh and 89 in Kaushambi. Of these, 485 centres are currently fully operational,” she added

She said that training has been completed and licences issued for all selected agriculture graduates of these 683 centres since 2023-24, providing them a strong foundation for launching their own ventures.

“This scheme is offering a significant platform for unemployed agriculture graduates to become self-reliant and contribute to rural development,” she said.

The expansion is expected to further enhance rural entrepreneurship, create local job opportunities, and support the state’s broader agricultural growth agenda.

Highlighting the challenges faced by many farmers in rural areas, Shipra noted that limited education and lack of access to reliable information often result in crop losses. “Most farmers in Uttar Pradesh come from rural backgrounds and often rely on untrained individuals for advice on farming inputs and practices,” she explained.

“Through the agri-junction scheme, the state government is entrusting these centres to educated youth, who will serve as reliable sources of agricultural knowledge and services. These centers will act as one-stop solutions where farmers can access fertilisers, seeds, pesticides, and up-to-date information on government schemes,” she added.

Officials believe the initiative will not only make farmers more informed but also bridge critical gaps in service delivery and agricultural support systems across rural Uttar Pradesh.