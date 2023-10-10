U.P. increases docs’ retirement age to 65 years; 3rd such move in 22 yrs

LUCKNOW In a move aimed at retaining its experienced medical workforce, the Uttar Pradesh government announced on Tuesday its decision to increase the retirement age for doctors from 62 to 65 years. This change is expected to impact approximately 14,000 doctors currently serving in government hospitals across the state. Representative pic (HT File)

Suresh Khanna, state finance minister, stated during a press briefing following the cabinet meeting that, “The retirement age for doctors at levels one through four has been raised to 65 years. However, doctors in administrative positions, such as directors at level six, director-general at level seven, additional directors, chief medical superintendents, and medical superintendents, will continue to retire at the age of 62 years.”

Khanna also noted, “Doctors who wish to retire early may apply for voluntary retirement.” He further clarified that doctors holding positions like district TB officer or district leprosy officer and principals of training centers will not hold administrative roles beyond the age of 62 and may continue to provide clinical services at hospitals.

This marks the third instance of retirement age adjustments for government doctors in Uttar Pradesh since 2001. The retirement age was initially extended from 58 to 60 years on November 27, 2001, and then again to 62 years on July 4, 2017. Although, in May 2017, an order was issued allowing doctors unwilling to continue service to take retirement, the order was subsequently amended to remove the option for Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS). The health department remains one of the few where VRS is not permitted except under special circumstances.

Under the new cabinet decision, doctors can now continue to serve until they reach the age of 65, with the option of seeking voluntary retirement at 62, at which point they will receive pension benefits.

Statistical data reveals that nearly two dozen doctors retire every month, amounting to an annual figure of around 300, while new doctors joining the workforce number about two-thirds of this figure. This situation has contributed to a decrease in the number of doctors available at government hospitals.

The Provincial Medical Services Association (PMSA), representing government doctors in the state, welcomed the decision, stating that it would provide doctors the opportunity to continue serving patients. Dr Sachin Vaish, President of PMSA, stated, “The government’s decision will motivate more doctors who are willing to serve, and those with family responsibilities can opt for retirement. This decision will attract more doctors to government service.”

Dr Amit Singh, General Secretary of PMSA, expressed gratitude, saying, “The inclusion of the VRS option was a longstanding demand, and we thank the government for accepting it.”

Uttar Pradesh currently has 19,000 sanctioned doctor positions, serving in 167 district-level hospitals, over 900 community health centres, and approximately 3,000 primary health centres. Doctors are categorised into seven levels, with over 5,000 doctors at level one and slightly over 3,000 at level three.

