UP players win AITA Tennis titles

: Players from Uttar Pradesh delivered an outstanding performance at the AITA Championship Series (CS) National Tennis Championship, clinching multiple titles in the finals held on Friday. The tournament was held at the Allahabad Gymkhana Tennis Academy in Azad Park and was organised by the Tennis Development Welfare Society. More than 60 players from different states, including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, took part in the tournament, which started on April 14. Winners of the various categories AITA Championship Series National Tennis Championship with guests and organisers in Prayagraj on Friday. (HT)

On the last day, Abhyuday Singh from Uttar Pradesh won the Boys’ under-18 singles by beating Rohin Raj, also from Uttar Pradesh, with scores of 6-3, 6-2. In the Girls’ under-18 singles, Prachi Satish from Maharashtra came from behind to defeat Bihar’s Paree Singh 3-6, 7-6 (10-8), 6-1 in a close match. In the Boys’ under-18 doubles, Abhyuday Singh and Rohin Raj (Uttar Pradesh) played together and won against Rishant Jaiswal and Kinjal Srivastava (Uttar Pradesh) 6-0, 6-2. The Girls’ under-18 doubles were won by Dhriti Dubey and Neeti Dubey (Uttar Pradesh), who beat Prachi Satish (Maharashtra) and Pari Singh (Bihar) 4-6, 6-3, 10-3. The chief guest for the prize-giving was Kirti Dubey, who gave trophies to the winners. She was welcomed by organiser Saif Iqbal and referee Asad Iqbal. Also present were Rishi Sharma, secretary of the Prayagraj District Tennis Association, and coach Hirdesh Kumar Pal.