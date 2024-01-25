UP Police likely to get another acting chief

letters@hindustantimes.com UP Police Headquarter (HT File)

LUCKNOW: The UP Police is likely to get its fourth consecutive acting director general of police (DGP) as the present acting DGP, Vijaya Kumar, is set to superannuate at the end of the month. The state government has not yet sent the names of eligible IPS officers to the union government for the appointment of a full-time DGP for the state police force.

The state government sends the list of senior-most IPS officers with minimum service period left of six months to the union home ministry and different stake holders including Union Public Service Commission chairman to further decide the names of three officers, in accordance with the norms, who will be appointed as the state police DGP.

Senior government officials in the home and police department have indicated that the state government is mulling over the names of probable senior IPS officers. However, initially the state police are likely to get acting DGP for the fourth consecutive time.

“It is almost certain that UP will have acting DGP for the fourth consecutive time, as the panel of IPS officers has not yet been sent to the union government for final selection of officers to be considered for the coveted post of DGP,” a senior government official privy of the development said.

He said that the names of four IPS of 1989 batch and 10 officers from the 1988 batch, including four officers on central deputation are, under consideration for the post.

He further stated that no full-time DGP was appointed after the removal of the 1987 batch IPS officer Mukul Goel on May 11, 2022, by the state government, much before his superannuation in February 2024, following allegations of inaction and lack of interest towards work. Goel is presently posted as DG Civil Defence. “After that DS Chauhan took over as acting DGP and continued to hold the charge until his superannuation in April 2023. After his tenure, RK Vishwakarma served as acting DGP for one month before Vijaya Kumar was appointed as acting DGP on May 31, 2023,” he added.

The last full-time DGP of the state was OP Singh, who completed his term of nearly two years from January 2018 to January 2020. HC Awasthy was also a full-time DGP, but his term was for nearly 16 months, from February 2020 to June 2021.