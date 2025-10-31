UP: Two Bareilly traders killed as car rams truck at illegal cut near Gajraula

Meerut: Two textile traders from Bareilly were killed and two others were injured early Friday after their car rammed into a truck carrying sugar mill equipment at an illegal cut on the national highway near Gajraula town in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district, police said. Police said that the truck was driven by a resident of Ropar in Punjab, who was transporting boiler equipment for a sugar mill to the Chandausi area (Representative photo)

Police have identified the deceased as Salman (28) and Zahid (34), both residents of Tiliyapur village in Bareilly. “They were returning from Haryana after purchasing fabric when the accident took place. Anees, who was in the driver’s seat, and Asif Khan were injured in the collision,” an officer said.

Police said that the truck was driven by a resident of Ropar in Punjab, who was transporting boiler equipment for a sugar mill to the Chandausi area. Both the truck and the car were taken into custody, and the truck driver has been detained for questioning, the officer said.

“Around 5 am, when the truck reached about three kilometers from Gajraula town toward Moradabad, it attempted to cross the highway through an illegal cut in front of a petrol pump. At the same moment, the car coming from the Delhi direction at high speed rammed into the rear of the truck,” the officer said.

“The impact of the collision was so intense that the car’s front portion was completely crushed. Nearby petrol pump staff informed the police and the emergency services. The victims were taken to the Community Health Center (CHC), where doctors declared Salman and Zahid dead on arrival. The injured were later referred to a private hospital under the Didouli police station area.

Police have recorded statements from petrol pump employees who witnessed the incident,” the officer added.

CHC in-charge Yogendra Singh said that the bodies were brought to the centre for postmortem. “Further formalities were underway before handing over the remains to their families,” he said.