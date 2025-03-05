UP Board exam: Principal, clerk held for helping student cheat in Auraiya

The principal of Siddharth Inter College Anchal Shakya, and the clerk Kuldeep Kumar, were sent to jail on Tuesday, a day after the clerk was found helping a student cheat in the biology paper of the UP Board’s intermediate examination. (Pic for representation)

Anchal Shakya is the sister of Samajwadi Party MP Devesh Shakya, who is the manager of this college located in Bhatora, Bidhuna, Auraiya, and one of the accused in the FIR.

SP Auraiya Abhijeet R Shankar, said the two were sent to jail on Tuesday because both were present when SDM Garima Sonikya caught the clerk. CCTV footage confirmed Kuldeep Kumar was seen showing the student the back of the register on which seven answers to the biology paper were written.

SP MP Devesh Shakya, in a statement, blamed the ruling BJP and said the entire action was politically motivated.

In addition, the FIR mentions about 20-25 unnamed people who manhandled the SDM and tried to create a law and order situation in and outside the college. The police are working to identify these people, who will be asked to join the investigation.

“The Bidhuna police are conducting an investigation into the cheating and the mob that assembled on the college campus. The investigation, which is fact-based, also looks into the role of the MP,” he said.

The college, which is named after the MP’s nephew Siddharth, is run by the family.