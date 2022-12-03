UPCON-2022: ‘Research needed to take nation forward, no Nobel in Science from India yet’

PRAYAGRAJ: As we enter the 75th year of our independence, more ground-breaking work is needed in Science and Technology to take the nation forward, said Professor RS Verma, acting director of the Indian Institute of Information Technology in Allahabad (IIIT-A). Speaking at the ninth ‘Electrical, Computer and Electronics Engineering’ (UPICON-2022), he urged scientists to work in the interest of the nation.

In his address as the chief guest at the UPICON-2022, organised at the Jhalwa campus, Professor Verma also pointed out that India has not been able to win a Nobel Prize in Science yet while asking researchers and scientists to contribute to the nation’s development.

On the occasion, Professor SN Singh, director of Atal Bihari Vajpayee- Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management (ABV-IIITM), hailed the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) for providing a platform to researchers. As the guest of honour, he said that research is needed to take the country forward. “Researchers should work together with scientists and industry professionals so that a new direction can be given to the country.” He also apprised the participants that there are more than 4 lakh members of IEEE in 163 countries of the world.

Meanwhile, Satish Singh, president, IEEE of UP-Uttarakhand section and registrar (acting), IIIT-A, said that the Uttar Pradesh chapter has made remarkable progress in the last two years. Around 1,200 activities have been conducted during a year, as a result of which the Uttar Pradesh chapter has become one of the top chapters of IEEE in the country.

During the event, IEEE, Uttar Pradesh, honoured Professor Rakesh Srivastava, IIT-BHU with Professor GK Dubey Memorial Award-2022. The outline of the ongoing conference was presented by Rajat Singh on Saturday. He informed the gathering that a total of 445 papers have been included in this conference. Professor OP Vyas, the chief patron of IEEE U.P., expressed his views on the working and utility of IEEE. Mohammad Javed proposed a vote of thanks.

In the evening “Nukkad Natya” was put together by the organising committee in the main auditorium. The day witnessed Meng Lin, Ritsumeikan University, Japan, in his online lecture discussing research on modern artificial intelligence applications -- from inherited cultural heritage to emergency social problem-solving. Professor Kumar Vaibhav Srivastava of IIT-Kanpur and RK Srivastava also delivered talks during the event.