UPITS will help U.P. become fastest growing state in the country: President

GREATER NOIDA The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, inaugurated the inaugural Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show on Thursday evening at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, expressing her belief that the event would contribute to Uttar Pradesh’s emergence as the “fastest growing state” in the country. President of India Droupadi Murmu (HT File)

Addressing the gathering, President Droupadi Murmu remarked, “No such event has occurred in the past, and it is the first time in six to seven years that an international trade fair of this scale has taken place. The state’s economic growth has already seen improvement over the past seven years, and with the organisation of this trade fair, we anticipate further progress, making U.P. the fastest growing state in the country. It is a source of immense pride that buyers from across the world will be visiting this trade fair in Uttar Pradesh, and we hope for its resounding success.”

President Murmu extended her congratulations to U.P. Governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, U.P. Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, local MPs, MLAs, and other dignitaries for their role in organizing this massive event in the state. She expressed her belief that it would prove to be a remarkable program for the state and significantly contribute to its development.

Speaking on the occasion, U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted that the International Trade Show marks a significant milestone as the first trade fair of its kind in Uttar Pradesh. He declared, “As we inaugurate UP’s first International Trade Show today, it is a matter of immense pride for the state as it signifies a ‘growth engine’ for the country’s economy. I congratulate the participating countries for contributing to presenting U.P. as a ‘new state’ in ‘new Bharat.’”

CM Yogi added, “Organising this event within a limited timeframe was a challenge, but under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have made it possible. The trade show aligns with the ‘PM Vishwakarma’ scheme recently launched by PM Modi, aiming to provide financial support, skill training, skill upgrading, and marketing assistance to small artisans and craftsmen across the country.”

U.P. industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, while overseeing preparations at the Expo Mart, stated, “We are constantly working towards making the state a $1 trillion economy, and this event is certainly a key milestone in that direction.”

CM Yogi conducted inspections of various stalls at the Expo Mart on Thursday to ensure everything was in order. The five-day trade fair in Greater Noida features over 2,000 exhibitors from various sectors, including automobiles, healthcare, handicrafts, pharmaceuticals, and electronics, all aiming to “showcase UP to the world.”

The event expects to draw more than 500,000 visitors, including international attendees. Business hours are scheduled from 11 am to 3 pm, with free entry for the general public from 3 pm to 8 pm, as announced by the Gautam Budh Nagar administration. Entry will be permitted at gates 1 and 3, subject to vehicle parking availability.

To facilitate commute, Noida Metro will operate with an increased frequency of 7.5 minutes during the event, with the nearest Metro station to the venue being Knowledge Park. Shuttle services will also be available from Botanical Garden Metro station and Okhla Bird Sanctuary Metro station, according to officials.