UPPCL achieves 45% surge in revenue collection for Nov

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) successfully increased its revenue collection by 45% in November of this year compared to the same month the previous year, marking a significant achievement. Representational photo (HT Photo)

UPPCL chairman Ashish Kumar Goel said on Monday, “In November this year, we achieved a revenue of ₹5400 crore, compared to ₹3718 crore in November 2022, representing a 45% increase.”

The Varanasi discom demonstrated the highest growth, achieving a 72% increase in revenue, followed by the Agra discom (58%), Lucknow discom (54%), and Meerut discom (30%).

Goel added, “We have instructed officials not to become complacent but to continue their efforts to further enhance revenue recovery, ensuring improved power supply for the people.”

He added that a team of 96 officials from Shakti Bhawan has been dispatched to various districts for three days to monitor the progress of the ongoing One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme and assess the power supply situation.