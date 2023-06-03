UPPCL to train its outsourced employees

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) will impart training to its outsourced employees to curb electrical accidents involving the maintenance of power equipment and lines in the state. For representation only (HT Photo)

“The training will be given to the outsourced staff for a month to avoid electrical accidents that often occur due to carelessness and ignorance,” said UPPCL chairman M Devraj on Saturday.

The senior official also said that a 660 MW unit of the 2x660 MW Obra thermal plant would start generation by June 30 this year. He reviewed the progress of the under-construction plant and found the work to be behind schedule.

“We have directed the executing agency to expedite the work to ensure that one Obra unit started generation by June 30 because coming months would witness a surge in power demand till September,” he added.