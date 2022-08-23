UPPSC drops 80 subject experts for failing “quality parameters”
Examination controller, UPPSC, Ajay Kumar Tiwari said the step was taken following a review of the working of these subject experts
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has dropped around 80 of its subject experts with immediate effect for their failing to match the quality parameters of the commission, say UPPSC officials in the know of the move.
Examination controller, UPPSC, Ajay Kumar Tiwari said the step was taken following a review of the working of these subject experts. He further said these experts would now not be allotted any confidential work by the commission.
“This scrutiny of the quality of work by subject experts would continue and if anyone is found unable to meet the quality standards of the commission or if any anomaly in their working during making of question papers or evaluation of answer sheets is found, they too would be dropped from the list of experts,” Tiwari said in a communiqué.
Through the communiqué, Tiwari said simultaneously to further improve the quality of recruitment examinations, the commission had included eminent experts of the country as new members in its panel of subject experts and efforts were also being made to further expand it.
The action against 80 subject experts comes close on the heels of UPPSC implementing a big change in the interview board of its most prestigious recruitment exam— the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam, commonly known as PCS.
Earlier, only those working as subject experts (professors from big educational institutions) as well as former and serving IAS and IPS officers were called as members of the interview board. But now the scope of the interview board members has been expanded.
In order to test the ability of aspirants to serve as senior officers of different state government departments, vice chancellors of universities, former judges, army officers above the rank of brigadier, senior scientists and class 1 officers of the central government too would be called to serve as members of UPPSC’s interview board.
GSB mandal gets ₹316.40 crore insurance cover
While the city's ganpati mandals are set to welcome devotees after a two-year hiatus, GSB-Seva Mandal in King's Circle, has already generated a buzz with an insurance cover of Rs 316.4 crore this year. The mandal took an insurance cover of Rs 300 crore in 2016. Amit Pai, trustee and spokesperson for the GSB Seva Mandal, the city's richest mandal said that while the option of attending poojas online is still an option, the mandal is “expecting the highest footfall ever recorded”.
City sees its first dahi handi-related death as 24-yr-old succumbs to head injuries
Mumbai: The city on Monday saw its first dahi handi-related death as a 24-year-old govinda, Sandesh Dalvi, who sustained severe head injuries while participating in the competition, succumbed. A resident of Kurla, Dalvi was a participant of Shiv Shambho Govinda Pathak in Bamanwada, Vile Parle. According to disaster control data, a total of 222 participants were injured during dahi handi on Friday, out of which 204 were treated and discharged.
The world is changing around and so should you
Older people are wiser. Seventeen years ago, my husband and I moved back from Manhattan to Bengaluru — for two reasons. The second reason was our parents. I have also watched others age in ways that are good, and not-so-good. The point is that aging well involves pursuing something that is important to you — not just because it brings you joy but also because it helps you stay alive, relevant, interesting and interested.
Ministers upset over delay in road construction, widening projects
LUCKNOW Ministers in charge of Lucknow expressed displeasure over the delay in road construction and widening projects in the district when they learned that only 28 of the 83 projects under the PWD had been completed. Minister of state for vocational education and skill development, PWD minister Jitendra Prasada (independent charge) Kapil Dev Agarwal and MoS for medical education Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh were reviewing development works and law and order in the district.
K’taka HC: Azaan on loudspeakers does not violate fundamental rights of others
The Karnataka high court has said Azaan (Muslim call to prayer) on loudspeakers does not violate the fundamental right of people of other faiths. A public interest litigation by Bengaluru resident Manjunath S Halawar was heard by a division bench headed by acting chief justice Alok Aradhe. The “contention that the contents of Azaan violate the fundamental right guaranteed to the petitioner as well the persons of other faith cannot be accepted”, it said.
