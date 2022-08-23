UPPSC drops 80 subject experts for failing “quality parameters”

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has dropped around 80 of its subject experts with immediate effect for their failing to match the quality parameters of the commission, say UPPSC officials in the know of the move.

Examination controller, UPPSC, Ajay Kumar Tiwari said the step was taken following a review of the working of these subject experts. He further said these experts would now not be allotted any confidential work by the commission.

“This scrutiny of the quality of work by subject experts would continue and if anyone is found unable to meet the quality standards of the commission or if any anomaly in their working during making of question papers or evaluation of answer sheets is found, they too would be dropped from the list of experts,” Tiwari said in a communiqué.

Through the communiqué, Tiwari said simultaneously to further improve the quality of recruitment examinations, the commission had included eminent experts of the country as new members in its panel of subject experts and efforts were also being made to further expand it.

The action against 80 subject experts comes close on the heels of UPPSC implementing a big change in the interview board of its most prestigious recruitment exam— the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam, commonly known as PCS.

Earlier, only those working as subject experts (professors from big educational institutions) as well as former and serving IAS and IPS officers were called as members of the interview board. But now the scope of the interview board members has been expanded.

In order to test the ability of aspirants to serve as senior officers of different state government departments, vice chancellors of universities, former judges, army officers above the rank of brigadier, senior scientists and class 1 officers of the central government too would be called to serve as members of UPPSC’s interview board.