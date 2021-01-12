UP-Rera discusses draft on AOA, RWA formation with homebuyers
The Uttar Pradesh real estate regulatory authority (UP-Rera) on Tuesday sought suggestions from home buyers associations in the national capital region on its draft guidelines on formation of residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) and Association of Allottees.
“We met with homebuyers today and they sought a single Association of Allottees and has raised the interest-free maintenance security (IFMS) issue. We have given them time till Friday to give us suggestions in writing and then meet promoters. Thereafter, the final draft will be prepared and sent to state government for approval,” Balvinder Kumar, member UP-Rera said.
Col TPTyagi chairman Flat Owners Federation Ghaziabad said, “As per law, maintenance has to be transferred to the association by promoter and the development authority has to ensure its compliance. However, the development authority is not taking matters seriously.”
“We suggested that there should be just one apartment owners’ association (AOA) for a project. At the moment, there are block wise or even phase wise AOAs or RWAs. This has been creating many problems especially with regard to common areas and facilities,” said Tyagi.
On IFMS, Tyagi said, “Promoters charge IFMS money from allottees, which is around ₹25 to ₹30 per square feet. It has been seen that this IFMS amount is not transferred to the homebuyers’ association. I have suggested that UP-Rera ensure its transfer.”
Tarun Bhagat of Crossings Republik Owners Association too suggested formation of single association. “One AOA is formed and as new towers are completed those allottees too should become member of registered AOA,” said Bhagat.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Attack on Mumbai Police cop: Main accused on the run, 2 minors let off after warning
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Owner of south Mumbai’s Muchchad Panwala held in drugs case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra govt likely to decide on starting Mumbai locals for all citizens today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nallasopara man tries to pass off wife’s murder as suicide, arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
40-year-old sentenced to 6 months in prison for sexually assaulting stray dog in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: Two pond herons found dead in Kalyan, near Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Got Covid-19 vaccine? You’ll get QR code certificate on phone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two open fire on homemaker in Bhiwandi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird culling: Panchkula admn trims down list of affected farms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
17-year-old missing Ludhiana girl found dead in her school
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man wanted for murder of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s aide arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At JNU’s first Swami Vivekananda lecture, Doval asks youth to focus on nation building
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt to set up panels to examine fee hike proposals by pvt schools
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Young and healthy to be given the shot first
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi receives first vaccine consignment, drive to be launched at 89 centres
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox