UPRTOU pens MoU with UPSDMA for disaster management courses
Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (UPSDMA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Uttar Pradesh’s only state open university— Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU)—on Thursday to help varsity offer different courses on disaster management.
Vice-chancellor of UPRTOU, Prayagraj Prof Seema Singh and vice-chairman of UPSDMA, Lucknow Lt Gen (retd) Ravindra Pratap Shahi signed the MoU in a brief ceremony organised at the state capital.
UPRTOU vice-chancellor, Prof Seema Singh said that following the signing of the MoU, awareness and certificate courses on disaster management will be started by the university in the first phase.
“In this, the technical assistance will be obtained from Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, Lucknow. They will help us in designing the curriculum of these proposed courses and also running the programmes on a continued basis,” the VC said.
The VC expressed confidence that with the start of these programmes by the university, the number of trained volunteers of UPSDMA would also increase in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh.
Prof Singh said that with the mutual coordination of both the institutions, burning problems like disaster management would get resolved quickly and this will give fruitful results for the people of the state.
On this occasion, Lieutenant General Ravindra Pratap Shahi informed that the main objective of the MoU is to jointly develop a network of universities for efficient and effective disaster management as per the 10-point agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to the instructions issued by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, joint efforts are to be made in the state to attain the goal of zero losses due to disasters so that the losses can be minimised and awareness about disaster management can be increased.
Brigadier Pramod Kumar Singh, senior advisor, UPSDMA, project coordinator Praveen Kishor, Prof PP Dubey, registrar at UPRTOU and Prof Om G Gupta, senior advisor at State Internal Quality Assurance Cell (SICA) ) among others, were present at the occasion.
Overspeeding and bad driving led to derailment of Dadar-Puducherry Express
Overspeeding and bad driving technique by the loco pilot Suresh Prasad has been identified as the prime reason for the Dadar-Puducherry Express derailment on April 15. On April 15, at about 9.45 pm, three coaches of the Dadar-Puducherry Express derailed near the Matunga railway station. No injuries were reported due to the incident. As the trains hadn't picked up speed, the damage was minimal.
‘Post offices have become multi-functional’
VARANASI The postal department was not only delivering letters and money orders, but also providing various other services, all under one roof, said Postmaster General, Varanasi region, Krishna Kumar Yadav on Thursday. Yadav said that even today, post office savings schemes were popular and people were making safe investments in them since generations. As many as 686 villages had been made Sampoorna Sukanya Samridhi Gram.
New methodology developed to detect light from first stars of early universe
Mumbai: An international team of scientists including the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Navy Nagar, have developed a new methodology to detect light from the first stars and galaxies through hydrogen clouds that filled the universe about 3,78,000 years after the Big Bang. The Big Bang is the prevailing cosmological model for the universe from the earliest known periods through its subsequent large-scale evolution.
3 mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana central jail
Three abandoned mobile phones were recovered from the premises of Ludhiana central jail during a special checking on July 19 and 20. Assistant jail superintendent Suraj Mal said on July 20, they found an abandoned mobile phone from the bathroom of barrack number 4. On July 19, they had found two abandoned phones, one from the oven of the jail and the other from barrack number 4, he added.
Ludhiana | 14-yr-old found hanging: Girl’s family refuses to cremate body
The family of the girl, who was found hanging at her employer's house in Kundanpuri on July 18, refused to cremate her body on Thursday. The girl worked there as a cook and the owner of the house, Ajay Sharma, 65, has been booked based on the complaint of the girl's family. They had accused Sharma of raping and murdering her and said on Thursday that the police are hand-in-glove with the suspect.
